9-year-old hit by car while playing in her yard talks about recovery

LITHONIA, Ga. - A 9-year-old who was hit by a car as she played in her yard and was seriously injured is out of the hospital and making progress in her recovery.
Surveillance video showed the moment the car plowed through the yard and hit Laderihanna Holmes before driving away. Holmeso was left with a fractured skull, broken pelvis and other injuries. Her friend was also injured.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington talked to Holmes about the accident and how she's feeling now.
Gabriel Fordham, 28, turned himself in. Fordham originally claimed that the accident happened because he was being carjacked. A judge disputed Fordham's account.
