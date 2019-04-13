7-year-old hit by bullet while sitting on her couch, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old is in serious condition after police say a stray bullet hit her in her living room.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News the girl was sitting on her couch when she was shot at the home off Satellite Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday night.
Police say the bullet came from outside the home, but there is no one in custody at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.
We're working to learn more and get updates on the girl's condition for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
