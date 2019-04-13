Gunman on the run after shooting at busy Cobb County gas station

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that one person has been shot a gas station in Cobb County and the shooter remains on the run.
Police told Channel 2 that the shooting happened at a Texaco station along Windy Hill Road near Interstate 75.
The situation is also impacting people leaving SunTrust Park for tonight's Atlanta Braves game.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is at the scene for LIVE updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}