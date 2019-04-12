  • Weather Aware: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - There are light, scattered showers around Friday morning but much stronger storms are on tap for part of this weekend.

    A massive storm system in the middle part of the country is dragging a cold front toward north Georgia, but it won't get through. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's new and updated Weather App for severe storm alerts]

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said a much stronger cold front will move through north Georgia Sunday with strong or even severe storms. 

    Be weather aware: 60+ mph wind gusts, large hail and a tornado risk are all possible.

    We're using the most powerful weather technology to show you what you can expect in your area this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    The weather will clear out early next week and temperatures will remain mild. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories