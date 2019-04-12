ATLANTA - There are light, scattered showers around Friday morning but much stronger storms are on tap for part of this weekend.
A massive storm system in the middle part of the country is dragging a cold front toward north Georgia, but it won't get through.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said a much stronger cold front will move through north Georgia Sunday with strong or even severe storms.
Be weather aware: 60+ mph wind gusts, large hail and a tornado risk are all possible.
The weather will clear out early next week and temperatures will remain mild.
All threats are on the table for Sunday:— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 12, 2019
60+ mph wind gusts
Large hail
Tornado risk
