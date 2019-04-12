Daycare worker fired, arrested for hitting 4-year-old with belt, police say

DULUTH, Ga. - A daycare worker is facing child cruelty charges for allegedly hitting a child with a belt.
Nadine Jones, 51, was an employee at the Childcare Network in Duluth when the incident happened.
The parent of a 4-year-old child told police that he picked up his son from the daycare on Howell Ferry Road on March 26 and noticed his child wasn’t acting normally.
He said he asked his son what was wrong and the child told him his teacher had hit him with a belt.
The father said he then found bruising on his son’s lower back.
The father reached out to the daycare’s director, who said she would investigate. The next day, he says the director called him back and told him the teacher who hit his son with the belt was no longer working at the daycare.
Jones, who is charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, turned herself in to the Gwinnett County Jail.
