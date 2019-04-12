Do you use Amazon's Alexa? Workers may be listening to your conversations

It's not just Alexa listening when you talk to her.
Sometimes there's Amazon workers tuning in as well, the company confirmed on Thursday.
Echo devices, Amazon's smart speakers, respond to keyword-detecting technology to know when a "wake word" like "Alexa" is uttered, and then stores and send the commands to the cloud, the company said.
“By default, Echo devices are designed to detect only your chosen wake word (Alexa, Amazon, Computer or Echo). The device detects the wake word by identifying acoustic patterns that match the wake word. No audio is stored or sent to the cloud unless the device detects the wake word (or Alexa is activated by pressing a button)," the statement said.
We're learning what you can do to "opt out" of the controversial setting
