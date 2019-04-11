COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man says he had to pull at least five dogs off his mother after they attacked the 82-year-old woman, leaving her with serious injuries.
It was just one of several attacks by the same dogs Wednesday in the Cobb County neighborhood off Windy Hill Road.
On Thursday, Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose went to the neighborhood where it happened and spoke one-on-one with the son, who said he watched in horror as the dogs attacked his mother, right on the doorstep of her own home.
