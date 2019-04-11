City officials are looking into the idea of having drivers who live outside downtown Atlanta pay up when they drive into Buckhead and Midtown.
Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit says traffic has gotten so bad in Buckhead from drivers outside the city, that he has commissioned a study to look at possibly creating a cordoned pricing, essentially a congestion tax.
“Over 90 percent, in fact, of the people that work in Buckhead, don’t live in Buckhead, so they have to commute in every single day,” Matzigkeit said.
We're talking to the councilman who is proposing the tax and finding out how much it could cost drivers
