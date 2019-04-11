Happening Now: Police investigate home invasion at apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the scene of a home invasion Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
Channel 2 Action News learned officers swarmed the Thornberry apartment complex at 2406 Aylesberry Loop.
Police say the scene is "active" and officers are working to collect evidence.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for breaking news alerts]
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is headed to the apartment complex for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}