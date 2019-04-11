Woman stunned to get $23,000 water bill from county

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman was stunned to get a water bill this week for $23,000.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon was in DeKalb County, where he talked to the homeowner, who got the bill on Tuesday.
She said she fell behind on her water bill payments by a few hundred dollars, but wasn't expecting to receive the massive bill.
Wilfon reached out to a county spokesperson, who said the high bill was due to water leaks. But the homeowner said she only had small leaks in her home.
We're working to find out how this homeowner got an astronomical water bill, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
