Teacher arrested after police say he assaulted elementary school student

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teacher at a DeKalb County elementary school was arrested after police say he pushed a student down on the ground. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was at Flat Rock Elementary School in Lithonia, where Arthur Anderson is accused of assaulting the student, who is not being identified. The student was left with bruises on the head. 

    The incident happened March 26 and Anderson was removed from the classroom the next day. He was arrested April 9. 

