Teacher arrested after police say he assaulted elementary school student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teacher at a DeKalb County elementary school was arrested after police say he pushed a student down on the ground.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was at Flat Rock Elementary School in Lithonia, where Arthur Anderson is accused of assaulting the student, who is not being identified. The student was left with bruises on the head.
The incident happened March 26 and Anderson was removed from the classroom the next day. He was arrested April 9.
School officials said an elementary school teacher assaulted a student on 3/26, they removed the teacher from the classroom the next day (3/27) & just arrested him yesterday. I spoke to parents. Watch my exclusive live report on Ch2 at 5pm today pic.twitter.com/4XQTjT62Ey— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) April 10, 2019
