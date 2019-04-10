0 1 dead, 15 taken to hospital after gas explosion causes building collapse in NC

DURHAM, N.C. - A gas explosion caused a building to collapse in downtown Durham, according to city officials.

The explosion happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on North Duke Street not long after a gas leak was reported. Police say a contractor boring into the sidewalk hit a 2-inch gas line, causing the leak. Gas company workers and firefighters were at the scene when the explosion happened.

A gas explosion has occurred at 115 N. Duke St. Duke St. from Chapel Hill Rd. to Morgan St. is closed. AVOID the area. pic.twitter.com/9UdKMiKx7h — Durham EM (@AlertDurham) April 10, 2019

Durham police said at least one person was killed and 15 others were injured in the explosion. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

People across the city reported feeling the explosion.

I’m with county leaders from across NC in a ballroom at the Durham Convention Center, where the gas explosion was quite loud and it shook the chandeliers. Hoping everyone is ok. Thank you to our first responders already on the scene. — Greg Ford (@GregFordNC) April 10, 2019

"I've never seen anything like it before," witness Robin Jarvi told our ABC affiliate WTVD. "I was sitting at the traffic light ... and I smelled heavy, heavy gas. There were people in the building. I saw a business owner but a sign that said 'Business is closed for the day because of a gas leak.' As soon as I went through the traffic light, the whole building exploded."

Huge explosion near Brightleaf in Durham just now. Maybe gas leak. Window of The Federal, 2 blocks away blown out pic.twitter.com/XqTvoPFTd6 — Laura Sell (@LauraSell) April 10, 2019

Firefighters are at the scene and asking people to avoid the area.

A school across the street announced it would be dismissing students early because of the explosion.

Good morning, DSA families. There has been a gas explosion in a building near DSA. Our students and staff are safe in place at the school; there have been no injuries. Dismissal is process.| #Durham #BullCity #DURM | INFO LINK: https://t.co/DzRXJ3JIn5 pic.twitter.com/I7L64LQQLJ — Durham Public Schools (@DurhamPublicSch) April 10, 2019

