More than 100 Morehouse students displaced after 130-year-old dorm floods

ATLANTA - About 110 Morehouse College students were displaced Tuesday night after a flood damaged its oldest dorm, school officials said.
Morehouse residence hall officials said the flooding at Graves House began in the 130-year-old building at 11:22 p.m. and severely impacted 15 rooms.
The building was evacuated as water spread to other rooms and common areas. There were no injuries.
We're working to learn what caused the flooding and the next steps for the students, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The American Red Cross was notified to assist with property losses, which included books, electronics, clothing and shoes.
