Target employee tied up during armed robbery near metro Atlanta mall

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say masked robbers pointed guns at a Target employee, then forced him back inside and robbed the store.
The attack happened at the Dunwoody Target by Perimeter Mall at closing time around midnight.
According to the police report that Channel 2’s Christian Jennings got her hands on, the men were wearing masks and gloves when they jumped out of white Honda Pilot and forced the employee back in the store.
The men had guns, and police say in the surveillance video, you see the robbers force the employee to the safe room. The men made the victim put the money in bags that they brought. The suspects zip-tied the employee's hands behind his back before leaving.
Nimisha Patel works at the Carriage Cleaners at Perimeter Center. She said she feels pretty uncomfortable now that she knows what went down so close by.
"It is so sad to hear something like this because people are always walking after late night, it seems (like a) pretty secure place," Patel said.
Police say the Honda Pilot had a drive-out tag and looked to be a 2003-2005 model.
If you have any information, call Dunwoody police.
