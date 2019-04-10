5 guns, $20,000 stolen from Braves player's Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Police are searching for the suspect who broke into veteran Braves right fielder Nick Markakis’ home in northeast Atlanta and stole five firearms and $20,000 in cash.
On March 29 just after 11 p.m., officers responded to Markakis’ house off Conifer Circle after receiving a call that someone was in the home, according to an Atlanta police report obtained by AJC.com.
A safe in the master bedroom closet had been stolen, which Markakis told police had $20,000 cash, an AR-15 rifle, three 9 mm handguns and a Breitling watch inside. Another firearm in a basement bedroom was also stolen, according to the report.
We're learning how a thief was able to make inside the Braves player's home, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The Woodstock High School graduate has had a late-career renaissance since signing with the Braves in 2014. After having the best season of his career last year, he’s started the 2019 season with a .324 batting average, .390 on-base percentage, .405 slugging percentage, eight RBIs and 12 hits in 10 games.
