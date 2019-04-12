WARNING: Several parents report man approaching kids at bus stops

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Parents are warning other parents to be aware of something they say is going on in Gwinnett County.
A woman contacted Channel 2 Action News after she said she saw someone approach a 13-year-old girl Friday morning in Peachtree Corners.
The woman said the young girl ran away and came over to her car. She said the girl told her the man scared her and she didn’t know him.
The woman told Channel 2 she then posted about the incident on a neighborhood website, and other parents reported similar incidents nearby.
