ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that famous rapper Waka Flocka Flame was at an Atlanta recording studio earlier this month when three men opened fire.
According to the police report obtained by Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, Waka -- whose real name is Jauquin Malphurs -- was one of about a dozen people at ZAC Recording on April 4.
Police said when officers arrived at the studio, witnesses told them at least three men fired several shots into the building. The police report said one person was shot in the arm.
Waka wasn’t injured in the shooting, and investigators haven’t said if they believe he was the intended target.
JUST IN: Atlanta rapper @WakaFlocka forced to dodge barrage of bullets after gunmen opened fire on recording studio, per law enforcement sources.@wsbtv— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 12, 2019
Channel 2 Action News stopped by the studio on Friday and we were told “no comment” by an unidentified man.
