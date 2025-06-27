4 firefighters injured while fighting townhome fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four firefighters were taken to the hospital after getting injured battling a fire at a DeKalb County townhome community.

Firefighters were called to the townhomes on Shadow Walk Lane around 2:30 p.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames. They were able to knock down the flames, officials confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three of the townhome units sustained fire damage.

Two of the firefighters suffered minor burns and two others suffered smoke inhalation. Fire officials say none of the injuries were life-threatening, but they were all taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Extra fire engines responded to the fire because of the heat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group