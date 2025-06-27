4 firefighters injured while fighting townhome fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four firefighters were taken to the hospital after getting injured battling a fire at a DeKalb County townhome community.
Firefighters were called to the townhomes on Shadow Walk Lane around 2:30 p.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames. They were able to knock down the flames, officials confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Three of the townhome units sustained fire damage.
Two of the firefighters suffered minor burns and two others suffered smoke inhalation. Fire officials say none of the injuries were life-threatening, but they were all taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Meteorite hunters searching for fragments in Henry County
- Family plans to sue Sugar Factory, says restaurant served alcohol to 15-year-old
- Family pleads for driver to come forward after Henry County teen hit, killed
Extra fire engines responded to the fire because of the heat.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group