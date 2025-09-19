3-time convicted felon and girlfriend face ‘purple’ fentanyl distribution charges

ATLANTA — Dontrell Lamar Brown, 32, a three-time convicted felon, was arraigned in federal court in Atlanta on charges related to the distribution of purple fentanyl and possession of firearms.

Brown’s girlfriend, Karleah Edwards, 26, of Scottdale, Georgia, also faces charges for allegedly moving the fentanyl from Brown’s condominium to hide it from law enforcement.

He was indicted on charges of conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment also charges Edwards with conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

The charges stem from a series of events beginning with Brown’s arrest on June 19 after fleeing a traffic stop in DeKalb County.

“Despite three prior drug felony convictions, Brown allegedly continued his criminal activities by distributing fentanyl and illegally possessing numerous weapons to protect his drugs and money,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

“This case exemplifies the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies,” said ATF Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian “Chris” Johnson.

While in the DeKalb County Jail, Brown allegedly made recorded jail calls instructing Edwards, in coded language, to remove drugs from his Midtown condominium and give them to another individual. Using a ruse concocted by Brown, Edwards allegedly gained access to the condominium and removed a briefcase containing over eight pounds of fentanyl.

The DeKalb County Police Department later recovered this “purple” fentanyl at a residence in Stone Mountain.

Smugglers are said to distribute brightly colored substances such as purple fentanyl to entice younger users.

On June 24, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Brown’s condominium and seized six firearms scattered throughout the residence, including a rifle with a large capacity magazine, more than $30,000 in cash, a wrapper containing purple residue, a kilogram press and a money counter.

Brown and Edwards were two of the four arrested in connection with the alleged drug trafficking operation.

Brown has three prior felony convictions from the Gwinnett County Superior Court.

Brown and Edwards are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice.

