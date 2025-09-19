CDC advisory board declines to recommend COVID shots for all Americans

ATLANTA — The new board of vaccine advisers to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined Friday to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone.

Until now, the vaccinations had been routinely provided to nearly all Americans who wanted them.

The Food and Drug Administration recently put new restrictions on this year’s shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax, reserving them for people over 65 or younger ones who are deemed at higher risk from the virus.

In a series of votes, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices didn’t specifically recommend vaccination but said people could make individual decisions.

And the divided panel narrowly avoided urging states to require a prescription for the shot.

The panel also urged the CDC to adopt stronger language around the supposed risks of vaccination, an idea that received pushback from outside medical groups who said the shots had a proven safety record.

