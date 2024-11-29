2 DeKalb officers shot in the line of duty released from the hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two officers who were shot in the line of duty made it home in time for the holidays.

DeKalb police confirmed that officers were released from the hospital in time for Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, the suspect is now behind bars.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the Waldrop community off Flat Shoals Road. A woman told police that her 20-year-old son, later identified as Demetrius Sutherland, was being aggressive.

Police said Sutherland then fired shots through the door and those bullets hit the officers: 34-year-old Sgt. Matthews and 35-year-old Ofc. Howell.

DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos Ramos said Matthews was able to pursue the suspect and take him into custody.

Matthews has been with the DeKalb County Police Department for the last 11 years and Howell has spent four years with the department. Both are assigned to the South Precinct.

Sutherland has been booked in the DeKalb County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and one count of simple battery.

