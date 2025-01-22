2 children treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two children were treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning fire in DeKalb County.

Firefighters arrived to a home on Bentley Woods Lane around 2 a.m. and saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

Crews put out the fire, which displaced an adult and three children. Paramedics evaluated two of the children for minor smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First responders all over metro Atlanta were having a difficult time responding to emergency calls due to icy roads on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

