Local

CLOSURES: What schools are canceling, going virtual, delaying start on Wednesday?

By WSBTV.com News Staff
School Closures
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Parts of the Southeast are bracing for the second winter storm in two weeks to move through.

Governor Brian Kemp issued a statewide State of Emergency on Monday that lasts tentatively until next week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As a precaution, some school districts and colleges across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are making changes to their schedules on Wednesday.

Note: This story will be updated as more districts make announcements.

Closed

  • Atlanta Public Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Banks County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Barrow County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Butts County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Cleburne County, Ala. Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Commerce City Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Coweta County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Gainesville City Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Georgia Piedmont Technical College - Closed on Wednesday
  • Greene County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Griffin-Spalding County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Habersham County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Heard County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Henry County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Jackson County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Jasper County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Jefferson City Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Lamar County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Newton County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Oconee County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Oglethorpe County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Pike County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Putnam County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Social Circle City Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Stephens County Schools- Closed on Wednesday
  • Thomaston-Upson County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • Troup County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
  • University of Georgia - Closed on Wednesday
  • Walton County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Virtual

  • Buford City Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Chattooga County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Clarke County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Clayton County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • City Schools of Decatur - Virtual learning day ending at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday
  • DeKalb County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Fayette County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Forsyth County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Fulton County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Georgia Gwinnett College - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Gwinnett County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Hall County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Madison County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Meriwether County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Morgan County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Randolph County, Ala. Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
  • Rockdale County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Delayed

  • Bartow County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Calhoun City Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Cobb County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Floyd County Schools - Delayed by one hour
  • Gordon County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Marietta City Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Polk County Schools - Delayed by two hours
  • Rome City Schools - Delayed by two hours

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read