CLOSURES: What schools are canceling, going virtual, delaying start on Wednesday?

ATLANTA — Parts of the Southeast are bracing for the second winter storm in two weeks to move through.
Governor Brian Kemp issued a statewide State of Emergency on Monday that lasts tentatively until next week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As a precaution, some school districts and colleges across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are making changes to their schedules on Wednesday.
Note: This story will be updated as more districts make announcements.
Closed
- Atlanta Public Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Banks County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Barrow County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Butts County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Cleburne County, Ala. Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Commerce City Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Coweta County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Gainesville City Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Georgia Piedmont Technical College - Closed on Wednesday
- Greene County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Griffin-Spalding County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Habersham County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Heard County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Henry County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Jackson County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Jasper County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Jefferson City Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Lamar County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Newton County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Oconee County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Oglethorpe County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Pike County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Putnam County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Social Circle City Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Stephens County Schools- Closed on Wednesday
- Thomaston-Upson County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- Troup County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
- University of Georgia - Closed on Wednesday
- Walton County Schools - Closed on Wednesday
Virtual
- Buford City Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Chattooga County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Clarke County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Clayton County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- City Schools of Decatur - Virtual learning day ending at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday
- DeKalb County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Fayette County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Forsyth County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Fulton County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Georgia Gwinnett College - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Gwinnett County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Hall County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Madison County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Meriwether County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Morgan County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Randolph County, Ala. Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
- Rockdale County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday
Delayed
- Bartow County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Calhoun City Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Cobb County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Floyd County Schools - Delayed by one hour
- Gordon County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Marietta City Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Polk County Schools - Delayed by two hours
- Rome City Schools - Delayed by two hours
RELATED STORIES:
- 1 dies of hypothermia as state officials urge Georgians to stay off the roads
- Georgia winter storm: What to know now about the timing, snow amounts for Tuesday
- CLOSURES: What GA school districts are canceling, going virtual, releasing early for winter weather?
- Even if you don’t see snow, metro Atlanta is going to have several days of freezing temps
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group