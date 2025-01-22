CLOSURES: What schools are canceling, going virtual, delaying start on Wednesday?

ATLANTA — Parts of the Southeast are bracing for the second winter storm in two weeks to move through.

Governor Brian Kemp issued a statewide State of Emergency on Monday that lasts tentatively until next week.

As a precaution, some school districts and colleges across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are making changes to their schedules on Wednesday.

Note: This story will be updated as more districts make announcements.

Closed

Atlanta Public Schools - Closed on Wednesday

- Closed on Wednesday Banks County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Barrow County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Butts County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Cleburne County, Ala. Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Commerce City Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Coweta County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Gainesville City Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Georgia Piedmont Technical College - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Greene County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Griffin-Spalding County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Habersham County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Heard County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Henry County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Jackson County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Jasper County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Jefferson City Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Lamar County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Newton County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Oconee County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Oglethorpe County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Pike County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Putnam County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Social Circle City Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Stephens County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

- Closed on Wednesday Thomaston-Upson County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Troup County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday University of Georgia - Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday Walton County Schools - Closed on Wednesday

Virtual

Buford City Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Chattooga County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Clarke County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Clayton County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday City Schools of Decatur - Virtual learning day ending at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday

- Virtual learning day ending at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday DeKalb County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Fayette County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Forsyth County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Fulton County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Georgia Gwinnett College - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Gwinnett County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Hall County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Madison County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Meriwether County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Morgan County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Randolph County, Ala. Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Virtual learning day on Wednesday Rockdale County Schools - Virtual learning day on Wednesday

Delayed

Bartow County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Delayed by two hours Calhoun City Schools - Delayed by two hours

Delayed by two hours Cobb County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Delayed by two hours Floyd County Schools - Delayed by one hour

Delayed by one hour Gordon County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Delayed by two hours Marietta City Schools - Delayed by two hours

Delayed by two hours Polk County Schools - Delayed by two hours

Delayed by two hours Rome City Schools - Delayed by two hours

