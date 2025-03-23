17-year-old arrested after shootout leaves teen dead in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are piecing together evidence that led to a deadly shooting.

It happened Saturday around 5 p.m. on Watkins Glen Road. Police said two people were shot and taken to a nearby hospital separately.

One of them was a 19-year-old man who later died of his injuries. The other is a 15-year-old boy, who is currently being treated for his condition. Neither victims’ identities were released.

Investigators said it all started when the 19-year-old and 15-year-old started arguing at a nearby gas station over an ongoing disagreement.

Police said they left the gas station but came back together in a neighborhood. Investigators said another boy, Rodriquez Kemp,17, drove up and hit the 15-year-old with his vehicle.

DeKalb investigators said the 15-year-old and 19-year-old got into a shootout.

After speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, police arrested and charged Kemp with felony murder and aggravated assault. He remains behind bars at the DeKalb County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

