This Georgia city is one of the most overweight in the U.S., new study shows

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A new study says that one Georgia city is among the most overweight cities in the U.S.

According to WalletHub, Augusta is ranked the seventh most overweight city nationwide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The study looked at 100 of the most populated U.S. cities and analyzed them on things like nutrition, physical activity and obesity-related health issues.

They say Augusta had the third-highest percentage of obese adults and was in the top 10 for the worst food and fitness scores.

But they’re not the only Georgia city that made the list. Atlanta was ranked number 63, meaning it was in the better half of the cities analyzed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The most overweight cities in the U.S. included McAllen, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas and Jackson, Mississippi.

The least overweight cities included Denver, Colorado, Seattle, Washington and Honolulu, Hawaii.

You can see the study’s full results here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group