Man charged with trying to kidnap child from Acworth Walmart

ACWORTH, Ga. — Police in Acworth have charged a man with trying to kidnap a child while inside a Walmart.

According to investigators, Mahendra Patel, 56, approached a woman at the Walmart on Cobb Parkway and asked a question about Tylenol earlier this week.

That’s when police say he tried to snatch the woman’s child, but she was able to break away with the child.

Police later identified the suspect as Patel and issued an arrest warrant after watching the incident on surveillance cameras.

On Friday, police arrested Patel and charged him with kidnapping, simple assault and simple battery.

He is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

