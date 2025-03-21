Docuseries about Atlanta’s infamous ‘Magic City’ strip club to premiere this summer

ATLANTA — A five-part docuseries about one of Atlanta’s most infamous strip clubs has been picked up and is expected to premiere later this summer.

“Magic City: An American Fantasy” has been picked up by Starz, and is produced by rapper “Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment, Jermaine Dupri, Jami Gertz, majority owners of the Atlanta Hawks, showrunner Bayan Joonam, Devin Amar and Alex Kaplan also serve as executive producers,” Deadline reports.

“The series offers an exclusive look into the enigmatic founder, Michael ‘Mr. Magic’ Barney, and the lives of the many women responsible for building the club’s mystique,” Deadline reported.

The club has catered to “high-profile celebrities such as 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike, Big Boi and others, as well as artists, dancers, and behind-the-scenes players who ensured its iconic status.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The project debuted at last year’s SXSW festival but no one picked up the project until now.

“We wanted to walk a fine line with nudity, in particular — where you can’t make a documentary about a strip club and not have any nudity, it just isn’t true to form — and you’re trying to tell the true story,” producer Cole Brown said about the series. “At the same time, we didn’t want it to be salacious, gratuitous. We wanted to use it in such a way that you’re getting an image of what this place is. But if you go to Magic City, you see all the anatomy.”

“‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ is a riveting behind-the-curtain look at one of the most unique places in Black culture,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz. “The docuseries’ unprecedented insider access and history unveiled from those who built its empire is a perfect complement to Starz’s slate of adult, culture-driving shows.”

“Aside from producing the project, Drake is also featured in the doc talking about his experiences at Magic City alongside fellow celebrities including Shaquille O’Neal, Killer Mike, T.I., Nelly and Big Boi,” Variety reported.

So far, we have not seen an exact premiere date.

©2025 Cox Media Group