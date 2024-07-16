13-year-old accused of multiple armed robberies in DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen has been charged after DeKalb County police say he committed multiple armed robberies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, DeKalb County officers were patrolling the area of Brook Field Lane in Decatur.

Police then spotted a 13-year-old known armed robbery suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

While the teen was in custody, DKPD discovered a black handgun and evidence from previous armed robberies.

The teen was charged with three armed robberies and booked into the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center.

If you or someone you know believe they may have been one of the suspect victims, call 770-724-7841.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after Dems on economy, the border and Transgender issues in RNC speech Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, spoke for about five minutes and went after Democrats on the economy and the border.

©2024 Cox Media Group