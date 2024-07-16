Drug-dealing driver dies in crash after speeding from Ga. deputies

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver believed to be dealing drugs died after a chase with Georgia deputies early Monday afternoon.
Just after noon, The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe on State Route 53 near Calhoun. After seeing deputies, the driver sped away, reaching more than 100 miles per hour.
Deputies said the driver was driving “in a reckless manner, and endangering other motorists and bystanders.”
A deputy then performed a PIT maneuver on the driver, causing them to crash.
The driver died as a result of the PIT maneuver, deputies said.
Deputies did not identify the driver.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating this incident.
