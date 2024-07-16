Shoplifter tries stealing nearly $2,000 worth of items from Target before running from security

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help with information leading to the arrested of a suspect.

Police said on July 5, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the Target on Caroline Street NE about a shoplifter.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with a witness who said a man went into the store and took several items.

The items he stole totaled the amount of $1,689.76.

The witness told police that the suspect was eventually confronted by security as he left the store, but he ended up getting away from the officer.

He left behind the items he tried to steal before driving away from the scene in a white car.

Surveillance footage of the suspect shows he was wearing a white tank top shirt with red sunglasses and a red and blue Atlanta Braves baseball cap.

Police is asking that everyone be on the lookout for this person.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

