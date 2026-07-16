L.L.Bean is coming to Georgia and TikTok’s favorite tote bag is coming with it

DECATUR, Ga. — One of TikTok’s biggest fashion trends is finally getting a Georgia address.

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L.L.Bean announced it will open its first Georgia store at Lulah Hills, the massive redevelopment replacing the former North DeKalb Mall in Decatur.

The 15,000-square-foot store will become one of the retail anchors of the mixed-use development, joining previously announced tenants including Publix, Anthropologie, Design Within Reach, Herman Miller, Firepit Pizza Tavern, Honeysuckle Gelato, Les Mains Nail Bar and [solidcore].

While L.L.Bean has long been known for outdoor gear, boots and flannel, the brand has found a new generation of fans thanks to its iconic Boat and Tote bag. The classic canvas tote has taken off on TikTok, where shoppers have been showing off personalized bags with colorful embroidered initials, helping turn the decades-old design into one of the hottest accessories.

Lulah Hills is transforming the former North DeKalb Mall into a 78-acre destination with shops, restaurants, apartments, townhomes and public green space.

The development continues to add new businesses. Refuge Coffee is preparing to open in a renovated former gas station nearby, while the existing AMC theater is undergoing a major renovation that includes new recliner seating, updated interiors and a refreshed MacGuffins Bar. Marshalls also recently completed interior improvements and has remained open during construction.

Developers say the first phase of Lulah Hills is expected to be completed in 2027, when the first wave of retailers—including Georgia’s first L.L.Bean—will begin opening.

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