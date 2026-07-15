Nonverbal 6-year-old exposed to meth; mother arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta mother is in jail, accused of exposing her nonverbal son with autism to meth.

Police rushed the child to the hospital when they found the drugs in the home, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports.

They said they are relieved he is going to be OK.

Police say it was not the first time they found the boy alone, LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

It happened Thursday at a home on Fence Road near Auburn.

Detectives charged his mother, 42-year-old Heather Lewis, with cruelty to children and possession of methamphetamine.

Officers weren’t looking for him at first. They came to the home at around 1 p.m. to serve a search warrant for a teenager accused of robbery.

That’s when they found the child, and medics say he had pinpointed eyes and was barely responsive.

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