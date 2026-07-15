Multiple people hurt when USPS vehicle, MARTA bus crash into one another

ATLANTA — Several people were injured when a USPS delivery van and a MARTA bus crashed into one another on Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta fire officials were called to Bouldercrest Drive and found that several people on board the bus were injured.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco is on the scene. Get all the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

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MARTA police say that only one of those injured was taken to the hospital.

“When the accident happened, everyone just slid,” bus passenger Chase said. “It was like a Slip ‘N Slide on the bus.”

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

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