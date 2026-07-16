Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-75 ramp to I-285

COBB COUNTY,Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down the Interstate 75 ramp near a busy traffic spot in Cobb County.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first told you about the I-75 crash at Interstate 285 near Truist Park during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Right now, crews are working to get the tractor-trailer off its side before it can remove it. The ramp will remain closed until then.

Get the latest traffic and alternate routes, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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