All lanes closed along I-85 NB in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are on the scene at Interstate 85 northbound past SR 155 at Clairmont Road.
At this time, all lanes are closed.
A photo from Georgia 511 shows heavy traffic and police lights.
TRENDING STORIES:
- People who gave Atlanta real estate investor money say they are out tens of thousands of dollars
- ‘This is not motherhood:’ Woman sentenced in 5-year-old son’s death after stabbing him 22 times
- Judge presiding over Young Thug YSL trial removed from the case
There are no other details at this time.
There is a large police presence on the interstate at this time.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb Police for more details and we are waiting to hear back.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group