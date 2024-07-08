12 people displaced after DeKalb apartment fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb firefighters are investigating a fire at an apartment complex on Monday morning.
Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels told Channel 2 Action News that firefighters responded to a fire at the 3400 block of Blazing Pine Path at 8 a.m.
A total of 12 people were displaced as a result of the fire.
Daniels said no one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
Crews are still putting out hot spots as of about 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
