1 injured after shooting outside DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Gunfire erupted outside a DeKalb County gas station. Channel 2′s Darryn Moore learned one person was injured.

The shooting happened overnight Wednesday at the intersection of Columbia Drive and Memorial Drive.

A witness told Moore that there was an argument when someone pulled out a gun and started starting in the Chevron parking lot.

The witness said they saw a person run across Memorial Drive and collapse near a BP gas station.

Channel 2 Action News saw police handcuff a man and woman. Earlier, officers struggled with another man who they ended up detaining.

Police have not confirmed if those three people are connected to the shooting. Police told Moore that the victim is expected to survive, but did not release their condition.

