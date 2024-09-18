Gwinnett police looking for ATM thieves who stole thousands of dollars

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are looking for two people who are accused of hacking their way into ATMs across metro Atlanta.

They got away with thousands of dollars.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke with Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Colin Flynn about the crimes.

Flynn said two men found a way to steal thousands by “ATM jackpotting.”

“(They were) loading malware onto the ATM which fools the ATM into giving more money to the suspect than what it is supposed to,” Flynn said.

On August 27, police say the men walked into a Texaco on Pleasant Hill Road near Duluth.

Two days later, police say surveillance cameras caught the duo in a Chevron on Braselton Highway doing the same thing.

“It appears the suspects are targeting gas stations that have smaller, older ATMs,” Flynn said.

The two men are wanted across metro Atlanta for similar thefts but police believe their faces can’t stay hidden for long.

“We believe this is a scheme they’ve come up with that has worked up until this point but investigators are following up on leads and trying to identify who they are,” Flynn said.

Just last week a would-be ATM thief bashed a machine with a rock and used a bolt cutter to attempt to get into an ATM in Gwinnett County.

His efforts didn’t get him any money.

“However he did damage it quite badly,” Flynn said.

The damage triggered a 911 call to Gwinnett County police last Thursday night.

Police arrested Abraham John Brownell, 19, soon after the call was made.

“These are very difficult to actually get money out of,” Flynn said.

