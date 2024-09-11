Dead gators found with hook in mouth, crossbow bolt through head on GA property

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A person near the coast of Georgia has been cited after two dead alligators were found on his property while officers were executing a search warrant.

Investigators said they were searching the property in Richmond Hill on Aug. 29, when they found the carcasses of two alligators.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said one of the gators had a hook in its mouth and the other had a bolt from a crossbow through its head.

DNR said both gators were under the size limit for hunting and the person who owned the property did not have a tag to legally “harvest” them.

The property owner was cited for illegally possessing the alligators.

RELATED NEWS:

RAW VIDEO: 4 men wrangle gator from Hilton Head Island home No one was hurt.

©2024 Cox Media Group