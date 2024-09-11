Dead gators found with hook in mouth, crossbow bolt through head on GA property

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A person near the coast of Georgia has been cited after two dead alligators were found on his property while officers were executing a search warrant.
Investigators said they were searching the property in Richmond Hill on Aug. 29, when they found the carcasses of two alligators.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspected 30-year-old DUI driver arrested after woman, 2 dogs killed in crash on GA 400
- Julie Chrisley being transferred for resentencing hearing in Atlanta, in custody of U.S. Marshals
- Hurricane Francine expected to make landfall in Louisiana. Here’s how it’ll affect metro Atlanta
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said one of the gators had a hook in its mouth and the other had a bolt from a crossbow through its head.
DNR said both gators were under the size limit for hunting and the person who owned the property did not have a tag to legally “harvest” them.
The property owner was cited for illegally possessing the alligators.
RELATED NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group