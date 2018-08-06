0 Dawsonville's Chase Elliott continues family's NASCAR winning tradition

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Like father, like son. Chase Elliott, the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, won his first Monster Energy Series cup race Sunday night.

The Dawsonville Pool Room was packed during Monday’s lunch hour, and everyone there was bragging about the city’s favorite son.

"Everybody was all over the streets, parked everywhere, hollering and screaming. It was crazy,” server Barbara Hubbard said.

Elliott kept victory lane in the family.

"First question I get is when's Chase gonna win,” Gordon Pirkle said.

Pirkle runs the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame. The Elliots are the stars.

"I had no doubt he'd get it, but now it's over. He can concentrate on getting the championship this year. I wouldn't be surprised if he don't,” Pirkle said.

At the Dawsonville Pool Room, patrons swapped stories about Dawsonville’s “first family."

"Oh, yeah. I bought my first automobile from George Elliott, Bill's daddy,” Greg Moore said. George Elliott is Chase’s grandfather.

Some of the locals, like Pirkle, have known Chase Elliott his entire life. This first victory on stock car racing’s biggest stage is something they’ve been rooting for. But just like his dad, they said he’ll remain a "Dawsonville boy."

"Down to earth. Just like you and I. They haven't forgotten where they come from,” Moore said.

