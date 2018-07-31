0 EXCLUSIVE STREAMING: WSB-TV adds 2 hours of Channel 2 Action News This Morning

ATLANTA - Channel 2 WSB-TV announced another first in the country for a local news TV station, the addition of two more hours of LIVE, local morning news, weather and traffic coverage to the streaming programming on the WSB-TV News App.

This local programming is available on streaming devices such as Roku, Hulu, Amazon Fire and Apple TV and can be found by searching for “WSB” in the app store.

As of Monday, Channel 2 Action News began offering extended exclusive LIVE news coverage, traffic and weather coverage from 7 to 9 a.m. on the digital stream.

Channel 2’s morning team of Fred Blankenship, Linda Stouffer, Meteorologist Karen Minton and Mark Arum with Triple Team Traffic will anchor the 7-8 a.m. coverage. At 8 a.m., Craig Lucie takes over with Minton and Arum.

“As more and more people adopt streaming technology, WSB-TV continues to offer the most complete news product anywhere,” said Misti Turnbull, Channel 2 Action News Director. “This expansion of Channel 2 Action News in the morning is just one more step in offering viewers critical news and weather information where, when and how they want it.”

Just recently, Channel 2 was the first local TV station to program a full day streaming channel as people are adding streaming devices to their homes. “WSBTV NOW” runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition to nine hours of regular live newscasts from 4:30-9 a.m., 12-1 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 11-11:35 p.m., “WSB NOW” programs the 24/7 stream with shows about local lifestyle, sports and what’s trending.

Some of the locally produced shows running on WSB Now are “Access Atlanta,” “Cook Like a Pro,” “Food Truck Diaries” and “Kelley Blue Book.” Other original local shows will run such as “Game Changers,” “Georgia’s Hidden Treasures” and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution documentaries.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE WSB-TV NEWS APP:

Search WSB on your streaming device

Download the WSB-TV News App

Click on what you want to watch

It’s Free!

