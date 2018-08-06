21-year-old man ID'd as victim in shooting outside DeKalb County restaurant

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the shooter who killed one person and hurt two others outside a DeKalb County restaurant.
Brookhaven police found the victims after a fight outside Acapulco Restaurant and Bar in the 3000 block of Buford Highway early Sunday morning.
We'll bring you any new information about the shooting on WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Police identified the victim as Kevin Carranza Acosta, 21, of Brookhaven.
They said the two survivors are expected to be OK.
The victims were inside of a taxi cab when a suspect pulled up next to them. The suspect followed the victims and opened fire on the taxi cab.
Police said they do not have much information about the suspect vehicles.
