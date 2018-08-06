  • Explosion sends fireball into sky at Italian airport

    BORGO PANIGALE, Italy - A fireball was sent feet into the air near the airport in Bologna, Italy, Monday. Police told The Daily Star that the plume of fire was caused by an accident on a highway near the airport, but details are still coming in. 

    The cause of the accident is not known, RT reported.

    Firefighters are trying to douse the flames and ambulance crews are on scene, The Sun reported.

    Drivers have been warned that it could be difficult to see because of the smoke from the blast. The road has been closed in both directions, The Daily Star reported.

