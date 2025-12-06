2 found shot to death inside vehicle in Gwinnett neighborhood

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a vehicle on Friday night, according to Gwinnett County police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Windscape Village Lane in Norcross regarding a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man with a neck wound and a witness.

Shortly thereafter, police were notified of a vehicle near Harbins Road and Harbins Point Lane in Lilburn with two people inside suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Detectives and investigators arrived at both scenes to gather evidence and speak with witnesses.

Their investigation revealed that the two incidents were related.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect, identified as Javier Aragon Ruiz, 54, was found in Tennessee.

Tennessee State Troopers arrested Aragon Ruiz, and he is currently held at the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office in Springfield, Tenn.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of their next of kin.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is urging anyone with information about the case to contact their detectives at 770-513-5300.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or through www.stopcrimeATL.com, with the possibility of a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group