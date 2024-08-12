Daughter of GA city councilman found murdered outside of Macon

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A woman found dead outside of Macon has been identified as the daughter of a Georgia city councilman.

Cali Goolsby, 35, was found dead on the side of a Crawford County road by a county employee on Aug. 8, according to the Monroe County/Macon Recorder.

The coroner said she appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound and her death has been ruled a homicide, according to The Macon Telegraph.

Goolsby, who was born in Atlanta, is the daughter of Forsyth County city councilman Greg Goolsby. She was the mother of one daughter, Bella.

“Callie’s love for Bella was boundless, and her greatest ambition was to be the best mother she could be. Her heart and soul were wholly dedicated to ensuring Bella’s happiness and well-being,” family members wrote in her obituary.

It’s unclear if investigators have identified a suspect in Goolsby’s death. Her official cause of death has not been released.

