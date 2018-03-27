Dangerous street pills look like ibuprofen, linked to 4 overdoses, authorities warn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Coweta County are warning the public about dangerous pills that have been linked to four overdoses, one of which resulted in death.
The pills, that are unmarked and a pinkish brown, resemble ibuprofen. Authorities say it's a powerful underground version of benzodiazephine.
Jacob Baswell, 17, is in jail on six charges for narcotics possession with intent to distribute. He's being held on a $20,000 bond.
Police told Channel 2's Tom Regan they believe his father overdosed and later died after taking some of these pills.
Coweta County fire rescue rushed to three overdoses within hours of each other just this past Sunday. The victims were teens ages 16 to 21.
"We worry there may be more out there. We know he ordered fifty, and we can't account for them al this time," said Col. James Yarbrough with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.
Why paramedics feel they may not be able to revive people who take the drugs, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:41.
