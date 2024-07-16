Dallas Cowboys superstar surprises metro Atlanta super fan paralyzed by fallen tree

DECATUR, Ga. — NFL superstar Micah Parsons recently surprised a metro A super fan in Decatur who was paralyzed after a tree fell on his car.

Parsons video chatted with Delvalo Baitey on Monday.

On March 26, 2022, Baitey and his wife, Chevron Baitey were stopped at an intersection in Decatur when a tree fell on top of their car and pinned them inside.

Baitey suffered a major spinal cord injury, paralyzing him from the shoulders down. As a result, Baitey has not been able to walk or work since the accident.

His wife will be tasked with providing him with care for the rest of his life.

“I have my good days and bad days. I will be thinking about getting up. I want to get up,” Baitey told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington last year.

