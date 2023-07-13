Attorneys plan to sue GDOT after a fallen tree left a DeKalb County man paralyzed

ATLANTA — Delvalo Baitey said he is now paralyzed from the neck down after a tree fell on top of his car.

Baitey told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington a tree fell on his car while driving down Boring Road with his wife on March 26, 2022.

“I just felt something push the car,” said Baitey. “All I remember is being in the hospital.”

Baitey’s wife, Chevron Baitey was also in the car. She talked about the moment she begged witnesses to help.

“They were like they’re dead don’t go towards the car and that’s when I started beating and bamming and was like, no we’re alive please save me and my husband,” she said.

The attorneys representing Baitey said they hired an arborist to examine the tree.

They said that arborists found significant decay.

“Some of the decay was so large that a normal-sized male could stand inside the cavity of the tree,” attorney Harold Spence explained. “So, we wanted to know who owned this property from which the tree fell. To our surprise we learned it was the Georgia Department of Transportation,” Spence added.

Baitey’s attorneys plan to bring a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Transportation.

In a statement, a spokesperson with GDOT wrote:

“We are unable to make comment on pending litigation.”

Next, attorneys are working to get Baitey admitted to the Shepherd Center, a top rehabilitation center in Buckhead.

“What was communicated to the family was because of the medical condition he wouldn’t qualify, but he has progressed,” said attorney Mawuli Davis.

Baitey said all he can do is wait and hope.

“I have my good days and bad days. I will be thinking about getting up. I want to get up,” he said.

If you would like to help the Baitey family with medical expenses, they have set up a GoFundMe

