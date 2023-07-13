Dump truck hits I-75 road sign, sending it crashing down and shutting interstate down for hours

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on I-75 in Cobb County spent hours in standstill traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

Road signs and scaffolding at the I-75NB exit near Canton Road fell onto the interstate after a fully loaded dump truck crashed into it, Marietta police say.

All northbound lanes were shut down during the busy rush hour. They reopened just after 8 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw a dump truck resting against the median in the southbound lane.

Police say the structure, which was severely damaged, was temporarily removed.

Marietta police say the driver of the dump truck was given a ticket for driving in non-commercial lanes.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Police say the driver could face additional fees or citations from the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Georgia Department Of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

