Former Westlake, Georgia Tech star Christopher Eubanks’ run at Wimbledon comes to an end

LONDON — Christopher Eubanks’ incredible run at Wimbledon has come to an end.

The former Westlake High School and Georgia Tech standout fell in five sets in the quarterfinals to No. 3 Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With his success at Wimbledon, Eubanks has climbed through the ATP Tour men’s tennis rankings. A year ago, Eubanks held the No. 163 ranking. After his first tour win in Spain, he jumped to No. 75.

With his Wimbledon run, he entered Wednesday’s match ranked No. 43 in the world.

TRENDING STORIES:

While he did not advance on Wednesday, Eubanks’ run to the quarterfinals served as an inspiration to the tennis community, who says he has given them hope that they too can perform on an international stage.

“He just inspired me to do more. And just work harder because not every match is gonna be given to you and he had to work,” 15-year-old Makai Sales told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

“His Wimbledon run is definitely historical. Definitely empowering to see another black person from Atlanta doing great things,” 19-year-old Kamran Mcintosh-Ross said.

History of Wimbledon History of Wimbledon

©2022 Cox Media Group