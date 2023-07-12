Local

Former Westlake, Georgia Tech star Christopher Eubanks’ run at Wimbledon comes to an end

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Christopher Eubanks of United States reacts against Daniil Medvedev in the Men's Singles Quarter Final match during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

LONDON — Christopher Eubanks’ incredible run at Wimbledon has come to an end.

The former Westlake High School and Georgia Tech standout fell in five sets in the quarterfinals to No. 3 Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

With his success at Wimbledon, Eubanks has climbed through the ATP Tour men’s tennis rankings. A year ago, Eubanks held the No. 163 ranking. After his first tour win in Spain, he jumped to No. 75.

With his Wimbledon run, he entered Wednesday’s match ranked No. 43 in the world.

While he did not advance on Wednesday, Eubanks’ run to the quarterfinals served as an inspiration to the tennis community, who says he has given them hope that they too can perform on an international stage.

“He just inspired me to do more. And just work harder because not every match is gonna be given to you and he had to work,” 15-year-old Makai Sales told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

“His Wimbledon run is definitely historical. Definitely empowering to see another black person from Atlanta doing great things,” 19-year-old Kamran Mcintosh-Ross said.

